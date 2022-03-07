Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Update

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,700 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 488,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SHEN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

