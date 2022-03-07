Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($34.21) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,722 ($23.10) on Monday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,600 ($21.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,830 ($37.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,277.53. The company has a market capitalization of £992.80 million and a P/E ratio of 23.71.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

