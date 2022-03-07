Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Decreases By 22.1%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 638,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 22,500 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 84,612 shares of company stock worth $150,940.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Alzamend Neuro has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.