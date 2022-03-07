Short Interest in Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Decreases By 36.2%

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ARIZ opened at $9.78 on Monday. Arisz Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Arisz Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

