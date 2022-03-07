Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Declines By 38.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASOMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.67) to GBX 3,850 ($51.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.67) to GBX 3,040 ($40.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,450 ($32.87) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,674.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. ASOS has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

