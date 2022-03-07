Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Rises By 46.0%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AXIM stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
