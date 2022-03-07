Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Rises By 46.0%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXIM stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses on the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm is also involved in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

