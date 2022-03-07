Short Interest in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Increases By 35.8%

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BOAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. BOA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BOA Acquisition by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of BOA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

