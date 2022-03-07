Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Decreases By 20.5%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

BAM stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,151. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.