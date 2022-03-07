Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Decreases By 23.8%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 330,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,316. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $652.51 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

