Short Interest in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Rises By 63.0%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE CLAA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,169. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.