Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declines By 30.8%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. 26,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22. CSP has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.69.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $80,817 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 5.97% of CSP worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

