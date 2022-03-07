Short Interest in DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS) Declines By 20.1%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 723,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DATS opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. DatChat has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DatChat during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DatChat during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DatChat during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DatChat during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DatChat during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

