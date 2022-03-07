Short Interest in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Decreases By 20.8%

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.