Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Declines By 33.9%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 268,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of EZGO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,881. EZGO Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.