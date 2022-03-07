Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Drops By 29.6%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.6 days.

FINGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. Finning International has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

