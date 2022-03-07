Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expands By 38.2%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 76,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $42.74. 85,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $421.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.72. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

