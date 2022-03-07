Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Decreases By 24.5%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,540,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 29,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.87.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock traded down $2.96 on Monday, hitting $47.15. 27,194,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,646,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $206,632,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.