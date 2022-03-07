Short Interest in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Increases By 31.4%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,800 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 501,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GMS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

GMS stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

