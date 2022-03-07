Short Interest in Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Decreases By 25.0%

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GPLB traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496. Green Planet Bioengineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

About Green Planet Bioengineering (Get Rating)

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. operates as a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

