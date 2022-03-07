Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Expands By 59.5%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 418,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Histogen stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,774. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Histogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.
