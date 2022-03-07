Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Declines By 28.1%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,600.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,777.00 and a 52 week high of $5,600.00.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
