Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Declines By 28.1%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,600.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $4,777.00 and a 52 week high of $5,600.00.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

