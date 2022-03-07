Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Increases By 47.1%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNSB stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $178.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

