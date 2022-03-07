Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Declines By 19.3%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 119,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 million, a P/E ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 158,746 shares of company stock worth $490,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

