Short Interest in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Declines By 22.1%

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 164,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Mason Industrial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

