Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Expands By 39.4%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS NCMGY traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

