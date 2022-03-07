Short Interest in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Drops By 19.1%

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 14,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

