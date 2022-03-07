Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Decreases By 29.4%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Pacific Green Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.82.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
