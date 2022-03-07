Short Interest in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Drops By 33.1%

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. 570,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,488. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

