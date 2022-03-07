Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Drops By 20.4%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PDEX opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.