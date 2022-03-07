Short Interest in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Decreases By 31.5%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTIC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

