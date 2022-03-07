Short Interest in Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Declines By 29.7%

Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition V stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 62,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Roth CH Acquisition V has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

