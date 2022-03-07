Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Decreases By 25.1%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 209.79% and a negative net margin of 42.82%.
About Schmitt Industries
Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.
