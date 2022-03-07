Short Interest in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Rises By 32.2%

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 72,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STXB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 25,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $2,190,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

