Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Declines By 26.7%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 788,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on SCBFF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.44) to GBX 515 ($6.91) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.78) to GBX 690 ($9.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.38.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

