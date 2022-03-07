Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Grows By 37.0%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,453,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 1,060,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.3 days.

Shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

