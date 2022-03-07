Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Declines By 29.4%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

