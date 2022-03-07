Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Rises By 48.6%

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,174,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,689,000.

NYSE:TCN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 608,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

