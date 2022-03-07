Short Interest in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Grows By 35.7%

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 262,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVSP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $28.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $828.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

