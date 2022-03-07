Short Interest in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Expands By 32.3%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VGR. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

