Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) Declines By 20.1%

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 45,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VQS opened at $1.68 on Monday. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.85.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

