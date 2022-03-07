Short Interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Grows By 31.6%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 36,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
NYSE WFC opened at $48.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $60.30.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,270 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
