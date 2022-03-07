Short Interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Grows By 31.6%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 36,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.34 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,270 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

