Sidoti Cuts DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $41.00

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Sidoti from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DMC Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.21 million, a P/E ratio of -116.91 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

