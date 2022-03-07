Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $18.33

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.33, but opened at $17.16. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 78 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.