Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

