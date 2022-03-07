Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About Silgan (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.