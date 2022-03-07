Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,900 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 3,757,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 466.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF opened at $7.06 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

