Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €161.45 ($181.40).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €124.40 ($139.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €141.99. Sixt has a 12 month low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 25.17.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

