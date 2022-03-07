Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SKYA remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,814. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Skydeck Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

