Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.43.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.97. 273,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,215. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$26.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$995.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.28.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

