SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $787,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

