Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $359.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $435.00 to $359.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.63.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.57. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.